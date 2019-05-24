Kanhaiya Kumar Hardly Raised a Fight, Loses by this Whopping Number of Seats

BEGUSARAI (BIHAR): Kanhaiya Kumar was seen as one of the saviours of left. He was often called as the Indian Che Guevara by his supporters and even film stars had rallied in support of his candidature. But beyond all that image building, it has been proved that Kanhaiya doesn’t quite have the impact that people thought he had.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh retained the Begusarai seat for the BJP by defeating Kanhaiya Kumar — by a margin of over four lakh votes(4.2 lakhs votes).

Kanhaiya Kumar — who made news after being booked in a sedition case as the president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi — got just 2.7 lakh votes. Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Mohammad Tanweer Hassan came a distant third with 1.98 lakh votes.

Kanhaiya had raised the fund for his campaign by crowdfunding and had amassed good money in no time. But none of that has helped the candidate succeed.