KeralaLatest News

Kerala Youth stabbed to death on dispute over election results

May 24, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
Less than a minute

Renjith (31) of Punnyurkulam in Thrissur was brutally stabbed to death following a dispute over election results. He was stabbed in a dispute at his friend’s quarters in Paroor. Police took into custody three including his friend Shiju in connection with the incident.

He was stabbed at his friend Shiju’s quarters in Paroor. Shiju along with his friends gathered there to watch the election results. Shiju’s wife and children were not at home at the time of the incident. There were more than five people in the quarters. Police said a verbal dispute broke out while they were consuming liquor. Renjith was taken to the hospital by his friends. He sustained deep cut injuries on his chest.

Tags

Related Articles

UP madrassas under Yogi Adityanath govt’s scanner to be geo-tagged through GPS !

Sep 1, 2017, 05:49 pm IST

“Leaders Should be Modest and Soft in Nature”: A.N Shamseer Faces Criticism in DYFI Meeting

Nov 12, 2018, 07:01 pm IST

Floods killed seven people and 12 others missing in northern Vietnam

Jun 25, 2018, 05:35 pm IST

‘Wrong button’ was all it took cause panic in paradise

Jan 14, 2018, 07:48 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close