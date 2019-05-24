Kerala Youth stabbed to death on dispute over election results

Renjith (31) of Punnyurkulam in Thrissur was brutally stabbed to death following a dispute over election results. He was stabbed in a dispute at his friend’s quarters in Paroor. Police took into custody three including his friend Shiju in connection with the incident.

He was stabbed at his friend Shiju’s quarters in Paroor. Shiju along with his friends gathered there to watch the election results. Shiju’s wife and children were not at home at the time of the incident. There were more than five people in the quarters. Police said a verbal dispute broke out while they were consuming liquor. Renjith was taken to the hospital by his friends. He sustained deep cut injuries on his chest.