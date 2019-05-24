Korean Air decides to conduct two-day job fair in India for this reason

The Korean Air will be conducting a two-day roadshow Programme on Delhi for hiring the pilots who are grounded by the Jet Airways.

It has been asserted that the foreign carrier is looking at hiring around 300-400 pilots for flying wide-body airplanes such as the B777-300s.

Korean Air connects 124 cities in total and owns around 167 aircraft which connects 44 countries in the world.

The road show is a kind of job fair for pilots. The executives from Korean Air would brief us about their requirements. The job fair is being held in both Delhi and Mumbai,” a senior pilot said.