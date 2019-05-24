Latest NewsIndia

Lok Sabha Results 2019 : CPI (M) will lose its national party status

May 24, 2019, 08:23 am IST
India’s two recognised national parties, Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPI-M) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) face the threat of losing their national status given their dismal performance in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls in which NDA has swept to power for the second consecutive time.

According to the latest trends available with the Election Commission, the CPI(M) is winning three and the CPI two seats out of the 45 and 55 seats they contested.

In the history of CPI(M) it is the lowest seat share this year with the party winning only three seats, while it won nine seats in 2014, 16 in 2009 and 43 in 2004, which was the largest number of seats the party won

