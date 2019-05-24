Man arrested for killing a stray dog

A man was arrested by Delhi police for killing a stray dog which attacked his wife. The incident occurred in Mukundpur area of Delhi. The stray dog attacked the man’s wife when she was strolling with their pet canine. The accused Rajkumar a resident of Fauzi Colony was arrested.

The police have informed that they received a complaint and a video recording of the alleged thrashing and death of the dog.

During interrogation, Rajkumar stated that his wife was strolling with their pet dog in the area when the stray dog attacked it. When she tried to protect their pet, the stray dog allegedly bit her. In a fit of rage, he beat the dog to death.