Narendra Modi to Take Oath as PM On May 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to take oath as the PM of India for the second time on May 30. According to reports, the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place in the evening arounf 4-5 PM. On Thursday, the BJP witnessed a stunning electoral show as the party saw a historic victory in the Lok Sabha battle by setting to win 303 seats alone in a marked improvement over its 2014 showing that left the opposition dazed and demoralized.

With the results of the 2019 general election being announced on Thursday, Modi has has become the third Indian Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Manmohan Singh to return to office after completing a full term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sought to brush aside the bitterness of the poll campaign, saying “who said what during the campaign is past for me”, and that “we have to look to the future.”

The BJP headquarters wore a festive look with slogans of “Modi once again”, “Har Har Modi”, “Vande Mataram” and “Modi, Modi” filling the air as the jubilant party workers danced and distributed sweets to mark the occasion.