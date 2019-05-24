“People still talk about me whether it is good or bad” says Dinesh Karthick

It has been fifteen years since Dinesh Karthik as made into an international debut. In and out of the cricket Dinesh Karthik always remains a topic of discussion.

After the World Cup squad was announced on April 15, the 33-year-old was the subject of an intense debate with many even questioning his selection over the highly-talented Rishabh Pant.

The selectors have asserted that Karthick was selected for his better skills behind the stumps but even that did not cut it with Pant’s supporters which included the likes of Ricky Ponting.

“I would not still be playing if it was not for the blessings of my friends and family. Good or bad, if people still talk about you it means that you have managed to stay relevant. It is extremely satisfying that I have managed to stay relevant all these years and still trying hard to be part of the team,” Karthik told media.