Latest NewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ slogan not accepted by people,says Congress Leader

May 24, 2019, 12:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

‘Chowkidar chor hai‘ slogan, frequently used by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has not gone down well with the public’, said party leader and son of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Anil Shastri. His remarks come a day after grand old party’s humiliating defeat in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

“Excessive negative campaign against the Prime Minister was not accepted by the public. Congress failed to address public issues. A better performance in Congress-ruled states would have yielded better results,” Shastri said talking about Congress Chief Ministers who ‘failed’ to gauge the public mind.

Earlier on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a thumping victory winning over 340 seats out of total 542 Parliamentary constituency seats in which polling was held in seven phases.

Tags

Related Articles

Sunny Leone’s Biopic “Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone” Faces Trouble: See Reason

Jul 14, 2018, 08:16 pm IST
police-filed-case-against-sunny-leone-for-a-serious-social-issue

Police filed case against Sunny Leone for a serious social issue

Mar 10, 2018, 08:13 am IST
Veere Di Wedding

Obscenity Overload? Kareena-Sonam film gets ‘A’ Certificate

May 17, 2018, 07:15 am IST
BJP leader

Caught On Camera: BJP Leader’s Grandson Forcefully Kisses YouTuber

Sep 28, 2018, 09:28 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close