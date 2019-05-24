Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ slogan not accepted by people,says Congress Leader

‘Chowkidar chor hai‘ slogan, frequently used by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has not gone down well with the public’, said party leader and son of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Anil Shastri. His remarks come a day after grand old party’s humiliating defeat in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

“Excessive negative campaign against the Prime Minister was not accepted by the public. Congress failed to address public issues. A better performance in Congress-ruled states would have yielded better results,” Shastri said talking about Congress Chief Ministers who ‘failed’ to gauge the public mind.

Earlier on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a thumping victory winning over 340 seats out of total 542 Parliamentary constituency seats in which polling was held in seven phases.