KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Karma Samiti leader  accuses BJP MP of election defeat in Kerala

May 24, 2019, 05:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

Former DGP T.P.Senkumar has accused that a lawmaker of BJP has worked for the defeat of BJP in general elections in Kerala.

The national leader of Sabarimala Karma Samiti, Senkumar has pointed against Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the chairman of Asianet news channel and also the Rajya Sabha member of BJP. Senkumar on his social media handle has published a post on which he has evaluated the defeat of BJP in the Kerala state in the recently held general elections. BJP although was the frontrunner in the Sabarimala protest, cannot be able to encash it into votes or seats.

Read his Facebook post:

??????????? ????? ????? ???????? ?????????? '??????' ?????? ????? ??????? ????? ?????????????? ???????????????????????…

Gepostet von Dr TP Senkumar am Freitag, 24. Mai 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Maruti Alto 800 updated with safety features – Gets airbags and ABS

Apr 18, 2019, 12:10 pm IST

Richa Chadha All Set to Play Kerala Adult Star Shakeela, See Her Pics in Saree

Jul 29, 2018, 08:53 am IST

Unforgettable Mohanlal movies you must see once in your life

May 21, 2018, 04:30 pm IST

Wife dies after husband performs delivery at home following Youtube videos

Jul 26, 2018, 08:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close