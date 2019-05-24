Sabarimala Karma Samiti leader  accuses BJP MP of election defeat in Kerala

Former DGP T.P.Senkumar has accused that a lawmaker of BJP has worked for the defeat of BJP in general elections in Kerala.

The national leader of Sabarimala Karma Samiti, Senkumar has pointed against Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the chairman of Asianet news channel and also the Rajya Sabha member of BJP. Senkumar on his social media handle has published a post on which he has evaluated the defeat of BJP in the Kerala state in the recently held general elections. BJP although was the frontrunner in the Sabarimala protest, cannot be able to encash it into votes or seats.

Read his Facebook post: