Stock Market: Sensex surges 600 points

In the stock market, domestic benchmark indices today rallied upward. The BSE Sensex settled trading at 39,434.72 points. The Sensex has gained 623.33 points. The NSE Nifty has settled at 11,844.10 gaining 187.05 points.

The top gainers in the market were Vedanta, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Zee Entertainment, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp. ANd the top losers in the market were Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services, ONGC and HCL Technology.

In the market, all the key sectoral indices gained well. The key indices like Banking, Auto, Financial sector, Metal, Pharma and FMCG has gained in the range between 1.5% to 5 %.

The BSE Sensex has crossed the 40,000 marks and the NSE Nifty touched 12,000 marks.