The British Prime Minister Theresa May is all set to resign on Friday, June 7 over the failed Brexit. Britain is in search for a new leader who is likely to push for a more decisive Brexit divorce deal.

Sadly, I have not been able to convince MPs to back my Brexit deal. I will resign on Friday, June 7,” she asserted.

A leadership contest will begin next week, May said, adding that she will serve till a new PM is found.

May said she has informed the Queen of her decision.