This BJP contestant from North Goa has secured his 5th consecutive win in LS poll

May 24, 2019, 04:48 pm IST
Shripad Yesso Naik has secured a fifth consecutive win from the North Goa Lok Sabha seat sweeping a margin of 80,247 votes.

He has defeated Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar by a margin of 80,247 votes to secure a fifth consecutive win from North Goa Lok Sabha seat. Naik said, “It was Congress’ dream to send Prime Minister Modi home but people were happy with his work and gave mandate in our favor.”

The state Congress President Girish Chondankar was put aside and left behind by the Shirpad.

” It was not easy to win over 300 seats as Congress has posed several hindrances for us. It was Congress dream to sent the Prime Minister Modi home but he people are very happy with his work. said Naik to media.

Naik is representing from his constituency  since1999.

