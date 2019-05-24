This country is the best place to put money according to Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa

The Canadian Billionaire and investor Prem Watsa have asserted that India is the only best place to put the money.

“These trade issues with China, with Europe, once they’re solved — and my thinking is they will be solved — we might have a runway for quite a few years of economic growth,” he asserted during an interview.

Watsa, chief executive officer of Canadian insurer and holding company Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., is especially bullish on India and sees increased privatization in the economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We created Fairfax India because of Mr. Modi getting elected the first time and we just think the next five years are going to be transformative,” Watsa, 68, said. “Over time, we’ll raise money in Fairfax India and over time, we’ll have many ways of putting more money into India. We think India will be the single best place to put money in the future.” he told in an interview