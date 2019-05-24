This is why Shabana was trolled for congratulating Modi over his “Big Win”

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has recently been in the pool of troll right after she congratulated PM Narendra Modi for his Big Win in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

The actor wrote a congratulatory message to PM Narendra Modi on Twitter. She wrote, “This is such a strong mandate from the people of India Congratulations @narendramodi and the NDA led by BJP”

But her twitter followers started showering her with mocking comments.

Later, Twitter users started trolling him massively. Shamefully, Twitterati asked her to leave India and shift to Pakistan.

Earlier, Shabana Azmi was in the news when the reports surfaced that the actress will leave India if PM Narendra Modi wins the elections.