Violating ‘senior citizens’ rights may cause a fine up to 1 million Dirham in UAE

16th meeting of the 4th regular session of the 16th legislative chapter of Federal National Council (FNC) has approved a draft of federal law related to the senior citizens. The meeting held yesterday was headed by Dr Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the FNC.

The FNC will establish teams consisting of specialist members with judicial authority for protecting the UAE nationals over the age of 60.

The law will also increase punishments for those who violate the law. Those people who establish, operates and manages an institution for senior citizens who violate the law will be fined between 10,000 Dirhams to 1 million Dirham and imprisonment. Caretakers of vulnerable senior citizens who neglect their duties, cause injury or commit abuse can be punished by imprisonment, a fine between Dh10,000 and Dh50,000, or both.

Anyone else committing violence against senior citizens who cannot care for themselves can be punished by up to two years in prison, fined between Dh10,000 and Dh50,000, or both.

The FNC has stated that the law will support the UAE’s humanitarian and social system.