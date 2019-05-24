Latest NewsGulf

Violating ‘senior citizens’ rights may cause a fine up to 1 million Dirham in UAE

May 24, 2019, 07:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

16th meeting of the 4th regular session of the 16th legislative chapter of Federal National Council (FNC) has approved a draft of federal law related to the senior citizens. The meeting held yesterday was headed by Dr Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the FNC.

The FNC will establish teams consisting of specialist members with judicial authority for protecting the UAE nationals over the age of 60.

The law will also increase punishments for those who violate the law. Those people who establish, operates and manages an institution for senior citizens who violate the law will be fined between 10,000 Dirhams to 1 million Dirham and imprisonment. Caretakers of vulnerable senior citizens who neglect their duties, cause injury or commit abuse can be punished by imprisonment, a fine between Dh10,000 and Dh50,000, or both.

Anyone else committing violence against senior citizens who cannot care for themselves can be punished by up to two years in prison, fined between Dh10,000 and Dh50,000, or both.

The FNC has stated that the law will support the UAE’s humanitarian and social system.

Tags

Related Articles

1 more gets life term in 2002 Godhra train carnage case

Mar 21, 2019, 08:52 pm IST

This minister is building a hospital for dogs in memory of his wife

Jan 25, 2018, 04:09 pm IST
qatar

Qatar files complaint against Saudi led trade boycott to WTO

Aug 1, 2017, 11:07 am IST

Jasleen Matharu’s Relationship With 67 Year Old Anup Jalota: Here is How her Father Responded

Sep 18, 2018, 08:26 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close