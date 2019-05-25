3 killed, 28 injured as blast rocks mosque

In Pakistan, an explosion in a mosque ahead of Friday prayers killed at least three persons and injuring 28 others. Three people, including the prayer leader, died in the blast while 28 other worshipers were injured. The tragic incident occurred in the Balochistan province.

The blast, triggered through an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), targeted the Rehmannia Mosque in Pashtunabad area of the provincial capital Quetta.No group has claimed responsibility of the attack.

The blast came days after terrorists attacked the Pearl Continental luxury hotel in the port city of Gwadar in Balochistan, killing at least eight persons, including four civilians and a Pakistan Navy soldier.