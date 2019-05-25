CPM committed mistake in handling Sabarimala issue, admits LDF MLA

K.B.Ganesh Kumar MLA has admitted that the political stand taken by CPM and CPM led LDF government in Sabarimala women entry issue was wrong.

K.BGanesh Kumar, an independent MLA backed by CPM has also said that the stand taken by Nair Service Society was right. The former minister, Ganesh Kumar who entered LDF just before the previous assembly election has revealed this to media today.

Ganesh Kumar said that NSS’s stand was right. The LDF has committed a mistake in handling the issue. The Sabarimala women entry has affected the outcome of general elections. The issue has reflected in the election. And there is no need from eloping from this reality, he said.

Earlier today, R.Balakrishna Pillai, the leader of Kerala Congress (B) and father of Ganesh Kumar also slammed LDF on Sabarimala issue.

The CPM has not till now admitted that the Sabarimala issue has backlashed the prospects of LDF in the general election held. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan even today declined this view.