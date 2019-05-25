Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in as South Africa President

African National Congress leader Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in as South Africa’s President for the five-year term today. Head of the African National Congress Ramaphosa was officially elected as President by Parliament during its first sitting following the sixth General Election.

Former President Jacob Zuma resigned in February last year amid allegations of corruption and state

capture.

Ramaphosa is expected to announce his new Cabinet tomorrow. The South Africa Constitution requires

voters to choose a party, which then selects members to go to the National Assembly, where they choose the

President.

The African National COngress secured 57.5T votes and 230 seats in the 400 member parliament. The main opposition party Democratic Alliance got 84 seats.