Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature by these photos

The Bollywood’s new hot sensation Jhanvi Kapoor is a pet of Photographers. The gorgeous daughter of Bonney Kapoor and late Bollywood actress Sreedevi never disappoints both the cameramen and her fans.

If Janhvi Kapoor is not shooting, this young actress makes sure to hit the gym. Recently she was spotted outside her gym. And the actress looks stunningly hot in her outfits. Janvhi is seen wearing all blue gym wear- blue mini shorts paired with a blue top.

The cute actress rocked in her purple spaghetti top and gym shorts in the same colour.

After making her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor has started shooting for her next film which is tentatively titled Kargil Girl and the film is based on the life of an Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who was the first ever Indian woman to fly into a combat zone.