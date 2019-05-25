Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature by these photos

May 25, 2019, 11:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Bollywood’s new hot sensation Jhanvi Kapoor is a pet of Photographers. The gorgeous daughter of Bonney Kapoor and late Bollywood actress Sreedevi never disappoints both the cameramen and her fans.

If Janhvi Kapoor is not shooting, this young actress makes sure to hit the gym. Recently she was spotted outside her gym. And the actress looks stunningly hot in her outfits. Janvhi is seen wearing all blue gym wear- blue mini shorts paired with a blue top.

The cute actress rocked in her purple spaghetti top and gym shorts in the same colour.

After making her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor has started shooting for her next film which is tentatively titled Kargil Girl and the film is based on the life of an Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who was the first ever Indian woman to fly into a combat zone.

Tags

Related Articles

Attack on passengers : Kallada Travels bus permit to be cancelled

Apr 22, 2019, 01:02 pm IST
handshake

Trump- Kim Jong-Un second summit likely in early 2019

Dec 2, 2018, 07:54 pm IST

One militant killed during the search in Budgam

Mar 25, 2018, 03:34 pm IST
sridevi-break-silence-will-reveals

Sridevi’s sister Srilatha to break her silence: Will reveals critical details

Feb 27, 2018, 11:07 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close