Navjot Sidhu Had Promised to Quit Politics If Rahul Gandhi Lost at Amethi. Guess Whats Trending on Twitter Now

One of the most remarkable victories of NDA in this Loksabha election is Smriti Irani’s success at Amethi constituency against Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Smriti Irani won 4,68,514 votes while Rahul Gandhi is trailing at 4,13,394 votes.

In April, Navjot Singh Sidhu had blatantly denied the claim that Smriti Irani was giving a serious fight to Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, the Congress bastion for years. The Cricketer-turned -politician had promised to quit politics if Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost elections from Amethi.

Twitter users are now reminding Navjot Sidhu about his promise and is asking when he is quitting politics.

Even Congressi People want sidhu to quit politics too.. ? Keep your words Paaji.. ?#SiddhuQuitPolitics #NavjotSidhu pic.twitter.com/XM3qe6sBsI — Pandey Jee (@Im__AmBuJ) May 24, 2019