Navjot Sidhu Had Promised to Quit Politics If Rahul Gandhi Lost at Amethi. Guess Whats Trending on Twitter Now

May 25, 2019, 08:08 am IST
One of the most remarkable victories of NDA in this Loksabha election is Smriti Irani’s success at Amethi constituency against Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Smriti Irani won 4,68,514 votes while Rahul Gandhi is trailing at 4,13,394 votes.

In April, Navjot Singh Sidhu had blatantly denied the claim that Smriti Irani was giving a serious fight to Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, the Congress bastion for years. The Cricketer-turned -politician had promised to quit politics if Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost elections from Amethi.

Twitter users are now reminding Navjot Sidhu about his promise and is asking when he is quitting politics.

“Navjot Singh Sidhu ji start typing your letter to quit politics, it’ll be a good riddance..”

Another said, “Hello @sherryontopp I will quit politics, if Rahul Gandhi loses #Amethi Packing bags ???? World Cup is around and u speak good.”
“I know he is man of his words…now leave,” tweeted another.

Quoting a song, a user said, “Mr. @sherryontopp when you are going to quit Politics ? PS: Waada kiya toh nibhana padde ga.”

