“Who is the True Indian” Check Out Sandeepananda Giri’s Latest Facebook Post

Sandeepananda Giri is known for his pro-Left party stand, very often posts on Facebook, trying to take a dig at BJP. Very often his comment boxes are a center of a war between supporters of different political faith. But following the huge success of BJP at the Loksabha elections, Sandeepananda Giri has not been as active as he used to be. Moreover, his Facebook posts lack the ‘punch’ and element of ‘troll’ that he was so adept at exercising. His latest Post is a single line in which he says

“Justice Markandey Katju says Malayali’s are the true Indians”

It is assumed that he is indirectly implying that since BJP failed to win a seat at Kerala, they represent the true Indians. It’s hard to understand the logic but considering its from Sandeepananda Giri, it’s just usual. Here is his actual post followed by some comments.