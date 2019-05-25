You Won’t Believe the Total Number of NOTA Votes Cast in this Election

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha election. PM Modi is all set to be sworn in as the prime minister next week.

The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 37.4% of the votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The NDA as a whole received nearly 45% of the vote. But how much did NOTA(None of the Above) get?

Well, A total of 65,14,558 voters opted for NOTA, none-of-the-above option, in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Back In 2014, 60,02,942 voters chose to vote for NOTA. The highest percentage of NOTA was recorded in the state of Bihar with 2% voters (8,17,139) opting for it. In Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, 7,25,079 voters opted for NOTA.