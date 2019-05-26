Latest NewsSports

ISSF Shooting World Cup: Indian shooters vie for top honours

May 26, 2019, 12:23 am IST
Less than a minute

Top Indian shooters will be vying for top honours at the year’s third ISSF world cup. International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol will begin today in Munich, Germany.

The opening day of the competition will see women’s 10 metres Air Rifle final.

A total of 919 athletes from 98 countries,will be competing for the 17 Tokyo Olympics quota places available, besides a coveted ISSF World Cup medal.

India has entered a 35-member squad, 23 of them competing for medals in the 10 events lined up over the next five days.

India already has five quota places in Rifle and Pistol competitions. Apurvi, Anjum, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Divyansh Singh Panwar have secured quotas for the country so far. India can, therefore, pick up a maximum of 12 further quota places from Munich.

Tags

Related Articles

Blackout to support an individual’s freedom of expression

Nov 25, 2017, 12:24 pm IST

Fifteen killed and 200 more injured in the violence against Nicaraguan President

Jun 1, 2018, 04:45 pm IST
handshake

Trump- Kim Jong-Un second summit likely in early 2019

Dec 2, 2018, 07:54 pm IST

A Facebook post by Bindhu Ammini who entered Sabarimala goes viral

Mar 9, 2019, 12:20 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close