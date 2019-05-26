ISSF Shooting World Cup: Indian shooters vie for top honours

Top Indian shooters will be vying for top honours at the year’s third ISSF world cup. International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol will begin today in Munich, Germany.

The opening day of the competition will see women’s 10 metres Air Rifle final.

A total of 919 athletes from 98 countries,will be competing for the 17 Tokyo Olympics quota places available, besides a coveted ISSF World Cup medal.

India has entered a 35-member squad, 23 of them competing for medals in the 10 events lined up over the next five days.

India already has five quota places in Rifle and Pistol competitions. Apurvi, Anjum, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Divyansh Singh Panwar have secured quotas for the country so far. India can, therefore, pick up a maximum of 12 further quota places from Munich.