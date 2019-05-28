Actress Payal Rohtagi sparks criticism  by her remarks on ‘Sati’and Raja Ram Mohan Roy

Bollywood actress Payal Rohtagi stirred controversy by her remarks glorifying the age-old custom ‘Sati’, which was banned by the British government. She has also abused the Social reformer and Hindu Renaissance leader Raja Ram Mohan Roy.

She has posted a message on her social media handle which contained the controversial statements. She has posted a video message on Twitter with a caption ‘Truth behind Sati Pratha in India. ” Sati was an incident related to Padmavati during Mughal Khiljis invasion. A later society with d help of traitors like Raja Ram who Britishers used 2 divide society made Sati into an evil forceful practice”, she tweeted.

Truth Behind Sati Pratha in India https://t.co/x1vn5l6Xcy via @YouTube #Jauhar was an incident related to Padmavati during Mughal Khiljis invasion. Later society with d help of traitors like Raja Ram who Britishers used 2 divide society made Sati into an evil forceful practice? — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team -BHAKTS of BHAGWAN RAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) May 26, 2019

” No he was a chamcha to Britishers who used him to defame the Sati tradition. Sati tradition was not compulsory but was introduced to prevent the prostitution of Hindu wives by the hands of Mughal invaders. It was the woman’s choice”, Payal tweeted.

Truth Behind Sati Pratha in India https://t.co/x1vn5l6Xcy via @YouTube #Jauhar was an incident related to Padmavati during Mughal Khiljis invasion. Later society with d help of traitors like Raja Ram who Britishers used 2 divide society made Sati into an evil forceful practice? — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team -BHAKTS of BHAGWAN RAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) May 26, 2019

Nepal was never invaded by British and mugals, but the sati pratha was prevailed till 1920 in Nepal. Do you have any explaintion for that??? It was an evil practice and I am glad it was banned very long ago. — Pooki (@mypooki123) May 26, 2019