After word war during pre-election, Mamata Banerjee agrees to attend Modi’s oath taking ceremony

May 28, 2019, 07:55 pm IST
PM Modi was engaged in a word war with Mamatha before the election precisely during the campaign section, during and even after the conclusion of Lok Sabha election 2019.

he Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) locked horns with TMC in West Bengal and after poll-related violence in every phase of voting, managed to win a record 18 seats in the state. Now, a number of TMC MLAs have reportedly expressed a strong desire to join BJP with Subhranshu Roy and over 50 TMC councilors crossing over on Tuesday.

These fights hardly stopped PM Narendra Modi from inviting Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to his oath-taking ceremony this Thursday. And she has agreed to attend.

