BabaRamdev wants Marijuana to be legalized

May 28, 2019, 07:28 pm IST
The CEO of the company Patanjali, Acharya Balakrishna has now asserted for the legalization of Marijuana. He has also asserted that his company Patanjali is researching the possibilities for medicinal use of Marijuana.

Marijuana has been used since ancient times and it was made illegal by the Britishers since they found weed would make a huge profit in a market.

‘In Ayurveda, since ancient times, parts of cannabis [hemp], for instance, have been used for medicinal purposes. So, we are looking at various formulations. We should ponder over the benefits and positive uses of the cannabis plant,” Balkrishna said

