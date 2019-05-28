Government advised Indian nationals to be vigilant while travelling to Sri Lanka

The External Affairs Ministry released an advisory for the Indian nationals who travel to Sri Lanka. Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka are advised to be careful and vigilant. The advisory was released in view of last month’s terror attacks in Colombo, which claimed more than 250 lives.

”Security situation in Sri Lanka is gradually returning to normal with the lifting of curfew & restrictions on social media and the opening of schools,” the MEA said in its advisory

Indian nationals requiring any assistance can get in touch round the clock with the High Commission in Colombo, Assistant High Commission in Kandy and Consulates in Jaffna and Hambantota, the Ministry informed.

The helpline numbers of the Indian High Commission in Colombo are 94-772234176, 94-777902082, 94-112422788, 94-112422789.