Honda launches Shine CB Limited Edition in India : Price and Features

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has launched the CB Shine Limited Edition at a sticker price of Rs 59,083 (ex showroom Delhi) in the country. It will be available in as many as 5 new premium style additions while being offered in a couple of new dual-tone colours: Black with Imperial red metallic and Black with Spear silver metallic. Mechanically, it will be powered by the same 124.73cc air-cooled petrol engine which generates top power of 10.16bhp and peak torque of 10.30Nm while mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Honda CB Shine Limited Edition gets new graphics alongwith a dynamic colored theme grab rail, modern side cowl and a bold dual tone tank with decals. On this special ocassion, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that customer conviction has made the company India’s Most trusted 2Wheeler brand. Celebrating the legacy of one of India’s Top Selling model CB Shine in its segment, Honda is now taking the excitement to another level. We are pleased to announce a surprise for our customers with the launch of premium style Limited Edition CB Shine. The motorcycle can also be availed with an optional front disc brake and tubeless tyres.

Honda CB Shine has been the country’s best-selling motorcycle in the 125cc segment. However, it had been witnessing a drop in sales for quite sometime now. As a matter of fact, not just the CB Shine but the entire portfolio of Honda has seen de-growth ever since the hike in insurance prices was announced. The company was able to retail just 30,000 units of the CB Shine in March 2019, although it recovered quickly enough to sell 84,000+ units of the bike in April 2019. But still, it cannot be termed satisfactory as Honda has been selling 1 Lakh+ units of the CB Shine every month. The very reason to introduce CB Shine Limited Edition maybe is an attempt to see a surge in the sales and regain the lost ground.