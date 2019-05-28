‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’: Ice-cream parlour launches special kulfi in the name of PM

An ice-cream parlour has launched a special kulfi in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ice-cream parlour in Surat, Gujarat launched this special kulfi to celebrate the tremendous victory BJP has gained in the general election.

Vivek Ajmora, the owner of the parlour has introduced this special product to celebrate his joy in the big victory of BJP and Modi.

The biggest speciality of the kulfi is that it made in the shape of Modi’s face. Around 200 kulfis are made by a day-long hard work by the employees of his parlour. They made it manually by using their hand and not use any machinery help.

Ajmora says that the product has been well accepted by the customers. Not only children but also elderly people have also liked the special kulfi.

The Kulfi will be in the shop till May 30, the day of sworn in the function of the new BJP government. The shop has also introduced a 50% discount for the product.