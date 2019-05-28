KeralaLatest News

Senior Congress leader resigned MLA post in Kerala

May 28, 2019, 05:45 pm IST
Former minister and senior Congress leader Adoor Parkash resigned his MLA post today. Adoor Prakash, who winned the Attingal Lok Sabha seat in the general election held has submiited his resignation letter to Kerala Legislative Assembly speaker P.Sree Ramakrishnan.

Adoor Prakash defeated the sitting MP Dr.A.Sampath of CPM in Attingal constituency. Adoor Prakash beat A.Sampath, the four-time MP from Attingal by a margin of 39,071 votes.

Adoor Prakash got 3,79,469 votes and A.Sampath has got 3,40,298 votes. Bjp leader Shobha Surendran who came in the third position has grabbed 2,45,502 votes.

Apart from Adoor Prakash, Hibey Eden, K.Muraleedharan of Congress and A.M.Arif of CPM also has won the general elections held this year.

