Smrithi Irani walks 14 km to Siddhivinayak Temple right after the election win.

May 28, 2019, 05:30 pm IST
The producer Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani made a Journey to Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple and revealed that the Central minister had walked about more than 14 kilometers barefooted.

“So we’re walking to Siddhi Vinayak and she’s walking without shoes. Oh man, I can’t believe 14 kms without shoes, Smriti. That’s how God willed it, let’s go.” Ekta Kapoor added.

Ekta also shared a photograph of the two in which they can be seen flaunting their facial glow after walking all the way down. In an emoji-studded caption, the Balaji Motion Pictures head honcho said, “14 kms to SIDDHI VINAYAK ke baaad ka glow.” To this Smriti Irani replied in a comment, “God willed it, God is kind” alongside a heart and gratitude emoji. Check out the post below.

 

