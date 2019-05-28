SriLanka Blasts : NIA team leaves for SriLanka to probe Kerala connection

The national investigation agency is leaving for Sri Lanka to join the probe related to the serial blasts that happened on Easter day. They are going to Sri Lanka to investigate the connection of ISIS Kerala faction. The union home ministry has granted permission for them to join the probe.

A team led by NIA director general Y C Modi is proceeding to Lanka. There is no clarity on when they are leaving. The team will probe the role of ISIS Kerala faction.

The investigating team had obtained proofs that a radical group in South India has some connection in the blast. The proofs were later handed over to India. The team is leaving based on these evidences.

The NIA team had obtained more details from Riyaz Aboobakcer arrested from Kerala last month.