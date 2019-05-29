Latest NewsInternational

40 dead in prison clashes

May 29, 2019, 12:01 am IST
Less than a minute

At least 40 inmates were killed in four jails in northern Brazil on Monday. The Brazil authority informed that the victims appeared to have been killed by “asphyxiation,” t, a day after 15 people were killed in one of the prisons.

at least 27 of the victims were in the Antonio Trindade Penal Institute near Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state, where all four prisons are located. The federal government said it was sending reinforcements to boost security in the state’s prisons.

According to official statistics, Brazil has the world’s third-largest prison population, with over 7,26,700 inmates.

Along with severe overcrowding, Brazil’s prisons are plagued by gang violence while riots and breakout attempts are quite common.

