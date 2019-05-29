Jofra Archer Reveals His Favourite Indian Fast Bowler and You Won’t Guess Who It Is

The 24-year-old fast bowler,Jofra Archer, born in Barbados to a British father, had qualified to play for England in March. The pace bowling sensation could well be the x factor for England in this World cup with his yorkes, accuracy and speed ove 140 kmph. But guess which Indian bowler Archer wants to be? No Its not Jasprit bumrah.

The Rajasthan Royals player Archer wants to be none other than Ishant Sharma. Archer had played along with Ishant for County club Sussex in 2018 and the Barbadian born thinks both him and Ishant are the same.

“Ishant spent last summer with us at Sussex and he pretty much reminds me of myself. He swings the ball in and doesn’t swing it away too much, so I think both of us are the same as he is also tall. So, if I wanted to be an Indian bowler it probably would be Ishant,” Archer told IANS.

“It really has to be the most people I have played in front of. More people than Big Bash, BPL, etc. I think it really challenges your skills as there is a lot of pressure and you have a lot of quality players and you can’t take anything for granted,” Archer said..