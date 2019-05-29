This country is going to hold 2020 Asia Cup

The next edition of the Asian Cup would be hosted in Pakistan according to reports. Organizing the match in the respective country will cast serious doubts on India’s participation caused by the diplomatic tensions.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in its meeting in Singapore on Tuesday awarded the continental meet, to be held in T20 format, to Pakistan, which will most likely organise it in the neutral venues of the United Arab Emirates, its cricket team’s ‘home’ since the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus.

It has been also asserted that the next Asian Cup will be in the T20 format and the ACC would provide all the technical support to the same.