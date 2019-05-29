Latest NewsInternational

This Mumbai Indians Player Gets Engaged to Miss World Australia

May 29, 2019, 10:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

Australian Cricketer Ben Cutting has announced his engagement to Erin Holland on Wednesday. It is reported that the Mumbai Indian’s player got down on one knee midway through a picnic and proposed Erin at Palm Beach on the Gold Coast.

Ben Cutting was recently seen playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2019 and was part of their tournament-winning squad.Erin has been dating Ben for four years

BEN CUTTING AND ERIN HOLLAND

‘Of course I said yes. ‘I was silent for a bit, shocked and stunned, but I am incredibly happy.’

They have managed to maintain their relation despite Ben being busy on tours around the world.

“I was silent for a bit, shocked and stunned, but I am incredibly happy,” Holland was quoted as saying on the proposal, having only recently admitted to the press that she wasn’t expecting one from her beau. She is now sporting an Affinity Diamond sparkler ring.

Tags

Related Articles

‘BJP brought peace, development in India’,says Amit Shah

Apr 5, 2019, 12:19 pm IST

Medical College hospital turns aquarium, Fishes swim inside waterlogged ICU : Watch Video

Jul 29, 2018, 07:14 pm IST

Actress Revathy Slams Mohanlal For His Comment About #MeToo Movement

Nov 22, 2018, 03:01 pm IST

Sex doll`Dororthy’ kidnapped from`SexyLand’, police officers are in a hunt for the thief

Dec 6, 2017, 08:06 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close