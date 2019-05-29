This Mumbai Indians Player Gets Engaged to Miss World Australia

Australian Cricketer Ben Cutting has announced his engagement to Erin Holland on Wednesday. It is reported that the Mumbai Indian’s player got down on one knee midway through a picnic and proposed Erin at Palm Beach on the Gold Coast.

Ben Cutting was recently seen playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2019 and was part of their tournament-winning squad.Erin has been dating Ben for four years

They have managed to maintain their relation despite Ben being busy on tours around the world.

“I was silent for a bit, shocked and stunned, but I am incredibly happy,” Holland was quoted as saying on the proposal, having only recently admitted to the press that she wasn’t expecting one from her beau. She is now sporting an Affinity Diamond sparkler ring.