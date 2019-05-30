23 pilgrims killed in a bus accident

In Mexico, 23 people who belong to a Catholic pilgrim group were killed in a bus accident. The accident occurred on Wednesday when the bus carrying the people hit a cargo truck. The bus has erupted in flames. The accident occurred in the Veracruz state of the country. The collision occurred near the municipality of Maltrata.

The pilgrims were returning home to the Archdiocese of Tuxtla in Chiapas after visiting Mexico City’s Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The parish priest who organised the pilgrimage is reported to be in a critical condition.