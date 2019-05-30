Latest NewsInternational

23 pilgrims killed in a bus accident

May 30, 2019, 08:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Mexico, 23 people who belong to a Catholic pilgrim group were killed in a bus accident. The accident occurred on Wednesday when the bus carrying the people hit a cargo truck. The bus has erupted in flames. The accident occurred in the Veracruz state of the country. The collision occurred near the municipality of Maltrata.

The pilgrims were returning home to the Archdiocese of Tuxtla in Chiapas after visiting Mexico City’s Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The parish priest who organised the pilgrimage is reported to be in a critical condition.

Tags

Related Articles

Actress Trolled For Over Makeup

Popular Television Actress Trolled for Over-Makeup

Mar 22, 2018, 10:17 am IST

Durga Puja 2017: This beautiful rangoli street art in Kolkata is a sight to behold

Sep 20, 2017, 07:59 pm IST

Jan Aakansha rally :Rahul Gandhi promises farm loan waiver across India

Feb 3, 2019, 10:17 pm IST

See how this newly wed couple enjoyed honeymoon: Video

Mar 19, 2018, 05:18 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close