‘Aju was always meant to be special’; Dulquer Salaman on ‘ Bangalore Days’

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan has penned a short beautiful note on the film ‘Bangalore Days’. Today marks the fifth anniversary of the release of Anjali Menon’s youthful entertainer ‘Bangalore Days’. The movie starring Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy and Nazriya in the leads was a box office hit and the film was was celebrated widely.

As ‘Bangalore Days’ turns five today, Dulquer has penned a sweet note on what he calls one of the most memorable films in his career.

5 years of Bangalore Days ! One of the most memorable films. Amazing shoot experience. Amazing film. Aju was always… Gepostet von Dulquer Salmaan am Mittwoch, 29. Mai 2019

Dulquer Salmaan’s performance as Aju, the hot-headed passionate rider, was well received. The movie primarily revolves around the three cousins – Aju (Dulquer), Kuttan (Nivin Pauly) and Divya (Nazriya). Along with all the commercial gains, the movie also won several accolades, including three awards at the State level.