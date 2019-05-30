Congress not to send spokespersons for TV debates for a month

The Congress party has decided it will not send any representatives for television debates for a month. Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress communications in-charge, took to Twitter to announce the decision. He wrote, “Congress has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month.”

He also requested media channels to not invite any party spokespersons for debates. “All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows,” Randeep Singh Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

The announcement comes as the Congress is dealing with Lok Sabha poll debacle. The Congress has for the moment sunk into a leadership crisis with its president Rahul Gandhi remaining adamant to quit the post. However, if sources are to be believed, the senior leaders of the party have for now convinced the Gandhi scion to continue as the party chief until a suitable replacement is found.