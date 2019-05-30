Excessive gaming officially declared as addictive disorder by WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has officially declared excessive gaming as an addictive disorder. The WHO announced members states have agreed to adopt the 11th revision of its International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD-11), to which gaming addiction was added last year. The revised IDC-11 will come into effect on January 1, 2022.

WHO has also asserted that Gaming disorder is also a disorder which is characterized by a pattern of persistent or recurrent gaming behavior which is may or may not be online.