Indian visitor presumed to be missing found in Abu Dhabi jail

An Indian visitor who is presumed to be missing or dead has been found in Abu Dhabi jail. He has been put in jail for overstaying in the country. Indian Embassy made it clear that he will be repatriated.

Wasir Ahmad reached Dubai on a one-month tourist visa on February 9. The agent in India promised him a job there in Dubai as soon as he arrived and took from him 4,220Dirham. But, he has not issued the employment visa and he was forced to stay after the visa expired.

Although he got a job later, he was not in a financial condition to pay the over-staying penalty charges. He approached the Indian embassy and the embassy took him to the police station. But he was detained by the police for overstaying and sent to prison.

The Indian embassy made it clear that once the legal formalities are complete he will be released and will issue an air ticket to India.