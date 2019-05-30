Kerala Govt postpones flood cess,to be in effect from July 1

The decision to charge flood cess has been postponed for one month. The cess which was supposed to be levied from June 1 will now be charged from July 1. The new decision was taken as the flood cess is imposed over GST and it requires a notification from GST council to avoid this.

In the notification issued by state govt, GST is imposed over the combined price of cess and GST. This changes the public assumption that the tax is imposed over the price of the product alone. This will further increase the cost of expensive products.