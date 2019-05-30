Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Modi sarkar 2.0; This Senior BJP leader and eight-time MP is likely to be a pro-term speaker

May 30, 2019, 09:19 pm IST
Senior BJP leader who is also the eight-time MP Maneka Gandhi is likely to be the pro-tem speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha elections according to the sources.

Gandhi, 62, a veteran BJP leader, had won from the Sultanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said she has been selected to become the pro-tem speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi is the outgoing Union Minister for Women and Child Development.

The main duty of the pro-tem Speaker is to administer the oath of office to new members of the Lok Sabha.

