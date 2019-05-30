Recipe of ‘ Dal Raisina’: The ‘special dish’ of Narendra Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony Menu; Video

‘Dal Raisina’, is Rashtrapati Bhavan’s special in-house culinary innovation that is known for its rich texture. Made from a “harmonious combination” of whole black lentils (Urad Dal) and tomato puree flavoured with saffron, Dal Raisina is expected to be the highlight of the banquet menu.

While chef Machindra Kasture, who first made the dish in 2010, claims it takes between six and eight hours, the current Rashtrapati Bhavan chef, Monty Saini, says it takes no less than 48 hours to cook.

Ingredients

Boiled Urad dal (Soaked and pressure cooked)

Butter/oil

garam masala

green chillies

Garlic

Salt

coriander powder

Jeera

Ginger

Turmeric

Coriander leaves

Tomato puree

Cream

Cumin powder

Kasoori methi

Onions

saffron

Method

To make the dal’s flavour base, heat butter and oil in a pan.

Add jeera, garlic, half a ginger, chopped onions and toss them for a while.

Now add puree of tomatoes and salt once the tadka is light brown. Mix it well.

Add half cup water and keep stirring.

Add turmeric, coriander, cumin, and garam masala powder to the mix along with green chillies. Stir well.

Now add boiled dal and mix well while adding a cup of water.

Let it simmer for a bit.

Now before serving to add kasroori methi, coriander leaves, rest of the garlic and cream and leave it for a minute or two.

Serve hot.