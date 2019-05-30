Latest NewsRecipe

Recipe of ‘ Dal Raisina’: The ‘special dish’ of Narendra Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony Menu; Video

May 30, 2019, 09:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

‘Dal Raisina’, is Rashtrapati Bhavan’s special in-house culinary innovation that is known for its rich texture. Made from a “harmonious combination” of whole black lentils (Urad Dal) and tomato puree flavoured with saffron, Dal Raisina is expected to be the highlight of the banquet menu.

While chef Machindra Kasture, who first made the dish in 2010, claims it takes between six and eight hours, the current Rashtrapati Bhavan chef, Monty Saini, says it takes no less than 48 hours to cook.

Ingredients

Boiled Urad dal (Soaked and pressure cooked)
Butter/oil
garam masala
green chillies
Garlic
Salt
coriander powder
Jeera
Ginger
Turmeric
Coriander leaves
Tomato puree
Cream
Cumin powder
Kasoori methi
Onions
saffron

Method

To make the dal’s flavour base, heat butter and oil in a pan.
Add jeera, garlic, half a ginger, chopped onions and toss them for a while.
Now add puree of tomatoes and salt once the tadka is light brown. Mix it well.
Add half cup water and keep stirring.
Add turmeric, coriander, cumin, and garam masala powder to the mix along with green chillies. Stir well.
Now add boiled dal and mix well while adding a cup of water.
Let it simmer for a bit.
Now before serving to add kasroori methi, coriander leaves, rest of the garlic and cream and leave it for a minute or two.
Serve hot.

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

priyanka-chopra-busy-making-big-screen-kalpana-chawla

Priyanka Chopra shares Quantico 3 shoot: See Pics

Jan 12, 2018, 03:11 pm IST

Hyderabadi Irani Chai To Wash Down Banana Bread

Oct 11, 2018, 02:35 pm IST

Etisalat launches ‘5G’ in UAE

May 30, 2019, 06:56 pm IST
Mango-Lassi

How To Make A Cool Mango Lassi At Home

Jul 19, 2018, 04:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close