Abu Dhabi celebrates PM Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony : Watch Video

Within hours of Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for the second consecutive time on Thursday, the iconic Adnoc Group tower in Abu Dhabi was lit up with India and UAE flags and portraits of our PM and of Sheikh Mohd Bin Zayed.

Informing about the same, Indian Ambassador to UAE, Navdeep Suri took to Twitter and posted the video. He also wrote, “Now this is true friendship. As PM Modi is sworn in for a second term in office, the iconic Adnoc Group tower in Abu Dhabi is lit up with India and UAE flags and portraits of our PM and of Sheikh Mohd Bin Zayed.”