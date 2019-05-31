Latest NewsGulf

Abu Dhabi celebrates PM Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony : Watch Video

May 31, 2019, 06:15 am IST
Less than a minute

Within hours of Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for the second consecutive time on Thursday, the iconic Adnoc Group tower in Abu Dhabi was lit up with India and UAE flags and portraits of our PM and of Sheikh Mohd Bin Zayed.

Informing about the same, Indian Ambassador to UAE, Navdeep Suri took to Twitter and posted the video. He also wrote, “Now this is true friendship. As PM Modi is sworn in for a second term in office, the iconic Adnoc Group tower in Abu Dhabi is lit up with India and UAE flags and portraits of our PM and of Sheikh Mohd Bin Zayed.”

Tags

Related Articles

Vellapally Natesan Unleashes Serious Criticisms on NSS

Jan 1, 2019, 08:18 am IST
Mandabudhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is a ‘mand-buddhi’,says BJP leader Saroj Pandey

Jun 22, 2018, 12:15 pm IST

Honda CB1000R+ launched in India : Price and Features

Dec 10, 2018, 08:10 pm IST

2019 Lok Sabha election outcome will shock Narendra Modi,says Rahul Gandhi

Feb 13, 2019, 09:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close