Amazon launches Echo Show 5 in India for Rs 8,999

May 31, 2019, 12:23 am IST
Amazon announced the latest addition to its Echo Show family, the Echo Show 5 with a 5.5-inch display at Rs 8,999. It comes with new features, including how-to videos from wikiHow, updated smart home controls, customisable morning and evening routines, and new privacy features.

The device, packed with an HD camera and built-in camera shutter, will be available in black and white colours.

The smart display would allow people to watch music videos from Hungama by saying, “Alexa, play latest music videos”. It will also allow one to catch up on their favourite shows and videos from Prime Video, or short news clips from some TV channels.

It can also be used to listen to songs from Amazon Music, Saavn, Gaana, Hungama Music, and TuneIn, among others.

