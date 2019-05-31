Latest NewsInternational

Army officer gets death sentence for spying

May 31, 2019, 12:38 am IST
A Pakistan military officer and a civilian official were awarded death sentence by a military court over the charges of spying for foreign agencies.

Brigadier (retd) Raja Rizwan and Wasim Akram – a civilian employee of a “sensitive organisation” of armed forces – were awarded death sentences, while Lieutenant General Javed Iqbal (retd) was awarded 14-years rigorous imprisonment.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa endorsed the punishment to these men on the “charges of espionage and leakage of sensitive information to foreign agencies prejudice to the national security”.

The trial against the officers was done under Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secret Act by separate Field General Court Martial (FGCM) for separate cases.

This was informed in a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army.

