BJP Panchayat head found dead, reports say unidentified persons involved ; Details Inside

May 31, 2019, 03:51 pm IST
A BJP worker who is also the Panchayath President was allegedly killed by some unidentified people in the Begusarai District of Bihar at his residence.

The victim is identified as Pankaj Singh.

The body of the same is identified by his mother. It has been asserted that she has found him lying in a pool of blood at his residential home in Amraur Kirtarour village.

While speaking to media the police have asserted that “It is a murder and Investigation will be done”.

The officers have also asserted that the victim was hit with a hammer like an object. or long iron rode.

