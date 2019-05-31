Latest NewsIndia

BJP supporter killed by Trinamool Congress workers in West Bengal

May 31, 2019, 07:00 am IST
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter was found dead in Pandugram area in West Bengal’s BJP in Burdwan on Thursday. The BJP alleged that the supporter, identified as Sushil Manda, was killed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers during a celebratory march of the saffron party. The Trinamool Congress, however, has denied the allegations.

The incident came on a day when the relatives of the BJP workers who were allegedly killed in political violence in West Bengal arrived in New Delhi to take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled to be held on Thursday evening.

Fifty-four family members reached New Delhi Railway Station at around 10:25 am by the Howrah-Rajdhani Express. They were accompanied by some BJP state unit leaders.

A man, whose father was killed in poll violence allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters, said that he felt great to be invited by the Prime Minister.

Backtracking on her earlier stance, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday declined to attend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony objecting to the invitation extended to families of BJP workers allegedly killed in political violence in the state.

