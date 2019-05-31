Budget session of Parliament from June 17-July 26

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26. The union budget will be presented on July 5. The dates of the session were decided by the new Union cabinet on its first meeting.

The first two days of the session will be devoted to swearing-in of the newly elected MPs while the Lok Sabha speaker will be elected on June 19. The President’s address to the joint sitting of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will take place on June 20.

The economic survey will be tabled on July 4 followed by the presentation of the budget on the next day. The 40-day session will have a total of 30 sittings.

It will be the first budget of the Modi government in its second term and will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The interim budget for the year 2019-20 was presented by then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1